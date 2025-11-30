EM equities, and India especially, on the back foot: Praveen Jagwani

Global momentum has bypassed India for nearly two years, prompting foreign investors to rotate towards Taiwan, South Korea, and China to capitalise on the US-led technology (tech) and artificial intelligence (AI) rally, says Praveen Jagwani, chief executive officer of UTI International. In an email exchange with Samie Modak, Jagwani notes that India’s outlook is strengthening as valuations moderate and long-term fundamentals remain compelling. Edited excerpts:

India is now the biggest underweight in emerging market (EM) portfolios. Why has sentiment turned?

By mid-2025, over 70 per cent of EM funds are underweight in India, nearly 3 per cent below the MSCI