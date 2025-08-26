Capital support for aerospace and defence sector critical: Ravi Kapoor

After nearly three decades in investment banking, Ravi Kapoor launched Indusbridge Ventures, an asset management firm with its inaugural fund focused on the aerospace and defence sector. In a video interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, Kapoor, general partner and co-founder of the firm, discusses the fund’s investment strategy, target investor profile, and return expectations. Edited excerpts:

After a successful career as an investment banker, what prompted you to foray into fund management?

Fund management felt like a natural progression given the network I have built and the deals I have executed during my investment banking career at Citi and