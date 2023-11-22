Sensex (-0.25%)
65767.00 -163.77
Nifty (-0.20%)
19744.80 -38.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.01%)
41878.95 -4.55
Nifty Smallcap (-1.56%)
6359.05 -100.50
Nifty Bank (-0.89%)
43301.20 -387.95
Heatmap

High US bond yield 'negatively impacts' India's appeal: Umang Papneja

Country's growth and market dynamics continue to make it an appealing investment destination, says CEO of Julius Baer India

Umang Papneja, CEO, Julius Baer India
Premium

Umang Papneja, CEO, Julius Baer India

Samie Modak
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Julius Baer is the largest foreign private wealth manager in India, handling assets worth more than $21 billion. Operating in the country since 2015 and having acquired Merrill Lynch’s India business, the Swiss firm has set a goal of becoming the country’s largest wealth manager. Umang Papneja, chief executive officer of Julius Baer India, said the country’s economic growth will underpin the demand for wealth managers. Short-term volatility creates opportunities to invest in Indian equities, Papneja said in an email interview with Samie Modak. Edited excerpts:

How important is the India market for you?

India is one of the fastest growing economies globally pegged to become the third-largest by 2030. This exponential growth has given rise to three

Also Read

Mumbai 18th most expensive city for luxury living: Julius Baer Index

Buying stocks today seems like a good idea: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Markets are pricing in some risks to growth: Julius Baer India's Kulkarni

Wealth on the move: Why are rich Indians heading for greener pastures?

Wealth management firm Neo raises $35 mn in funding from Peak XV Partners

India's performance vulnerable to improving Chinese data: Eleswarapu

UBS is underweight on Indian equities within EM/Asia: Sunil Tirumalai

Betting on domestic-driven sectors amid global headwinds: Manish Gunwani

Broking industry must prepare for next downturn: Samco CEO Jimeet Modi

See greater comfort in largecaps compared to small and midcaps: UTI AMC CIO

Topics : Q&A Julius Baer Wealth Management US bond

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon