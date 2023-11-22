High US bond yield 'negatively impacts' India's appeal: Umang Papneja

Julius Baer is the largest foreign private wealth manager in India, handling assets worth more than $21 billion. Operating in the country since 2015 and having acquired Merrill Lynch’s India business, the Swiss firm has set a goal of becoming the country’s largest wealth manager. Umang Papneja, chief executive officer of Julius Baer India, said the country’s economic growth will underpin the demand for wealth managers. Short-term volatility creates opportunities to invest in Indian equities, Papneja said in an email interview with Samie Modak. Edited excerpts:
How important is the India market for you?
India is one of the fastest growing economies globally pegged to become the third-largest by 2030. This exponential growth has given rise to three