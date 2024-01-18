Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Higher valuations only spoiler for equities in 2024: Kenneth Andrade

Andrade says apart from valuations, the risks could emerge on the geopolitical front

Kenneth Andrade, Chief Investment Officer, Old Bridge Asset Management
Premium

Kenneth Andrade, Chief Investment Officer, Old Bridge Asset Management

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market is headed for an eventful 2024, and is expected to throw up positive results for equities, says Kenneth Andrade, Chief Investment Officer, Old Bridge Asset Management, a new entrant to the Rs 50 trillion mutual fund industry. In an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, Andrade says apart from valuations, the risks could emerge on the geopolitical front. Edited excerpts:

What will be the key drivers for the equity market in 2024? Do you see any headwinds emerging?

It is going to be an eventful 2024, given that a lot of countries, including India, are heading for polls. Policy

Also Read

Old Bridge MF launches maiden offering in old bridge focused equity fund

Asiad 2023: India's bridge contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

Stable macro, elevated earnings growth to support equities in 2024: Chawla

Valuations stretched and time or price correction likely, says Ajay Tyagi

Eyeing Rs 100 trn AUM, 100 mn investors by 2030 for mutual funds: Amfi CEO

Don't shun midcaps, smallcaps just because they surged 40-50%: Invesco CIO

Commercials back rupee-denominated borrowing: HSBC India's Amitabh Malhotra

Topics : Kenneth Andrade Old Bridge Capital stock market trading share market mutual fund industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon