Higher valuations only spoiler for equities in 2024: Kenneth Andrade

The market is headed for an eventful 2024, and is expected to throw up positive results for equities, says Kenneth Andrade, Chief Investment Officer, Old Bridge Asset Management, a new entrant to the Rs 50 trillion mutual fund industry. In an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, Andrade says apart from valuations, the risks could emerge on the geopolitical front. Edited excerpts:

What will be the key drivers for the equity market in 2024? Do you see any headwinds emerging?

It is going to be an eventful 2024, given that a lot of countries, including India, are heading for polls. Policy