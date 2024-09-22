Business Standard
Home / Markets / Interviews / India's one of the most crowded trades for FIIs: Macquarie Capital's MD

India's one of the most crowded trades for FIIs: Macquarie Capital's MD

There is a notable shift in global perception of India, Sandeep Bhatia said, as it is now seen as a rising star, reflecting growing international admiration

Sandeep Bhatia
Premium

Sandeep Bhatia, managing director and head of equity India at Macquarie Capital in Mumbai

Puneet Wadhwa
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 11:24 PM IST
With the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) meeting outcome now known, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates. Puneet Wadhwa caught up with SANDEEP BHATIA, managing director and head of equity India at Macquarie Capital in Mumbai, to discuss his views on the road ahead for global equity markets. There is a notable shift in global perception of India, he said, as it is now seen as a rising star, reflecting growing international admiration. Edited excerpts:


The next big global event after the Fed’s rate stance is the US election outcome. How

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon