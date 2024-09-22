India's one of the most crowded trades for FIIs: Macquarie Capital's MD

With the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) meeting outcome now known, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates. Puneet Wadhwa caught up with SANDEEP BHATIA, managing director and head of equity India at Macquarie Capital in Mumbai, to discuss his views on the road ahead for global equity markets. There is a notable shift in global perception of India, he said, as it is now seen as a rising star, reflecting growing international admiration. Edited excerpts:

The next big global event after the Fed’s rate stance is the US election outcome. How