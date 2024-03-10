Sensex (    %)
                             
India's valuation premium justified, can sustain if not expand: Rahul Singh

Singh mentions that the only headwind for the market could emerge on the rural demand front

Rahul Singh, chief investment officer-equities, Tata Mutual Fund
Rahul Singh, chief investment officer-equities, Tata Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity market returns in the near term will be driven by earnings growth, considering there is limited scope for valuation rerating, says RAHUL SINGH, chief investment officer-equities, Tata Mutual Fund. In a telephonic interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Singh mentions that the only headwind for the market could emerge on the rural demand front. Edited excerpts:

How do you perceive the current positioning of the Indian market? Do you envision possibilities for further upside, considering valuations have run up?
 
The market reflects a sound economic environment, with valuations at a premium compared to other emerging markets, and justifiably so. We are

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

