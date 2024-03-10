India's valuation premium justified, can sustain if not expand: Rahul Singh

The market reflects a sound economic environment, with valuations at a premium compared to other emerging markets, and justifiably so. We are

Equity market returns in the near term will be driven by earnings growth, considering there is limited scope for valuation rerating, says RAHUL SINGH , chief investment officer-equities, Tata Mutual Fund. In a telephonic interaction with Abhishek Kumar , Singh mentions that the only headwind for the market could emerge on the rural demand front. Edited excerpts:

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com