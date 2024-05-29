4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Chirag Negandhi, managing director at JM Financial Limited tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that stability and continuity of the reform and growth-led agenda of the NDA government is what markets want, and any number above 272 seats serves that purpose. Edited excerpts:

Is there a Lok Sabha seat/tally number that the markets will be comfortable with in case the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stakes to form the next government at the centre?

Markets expect the NDA to form the government