Investors must temper return hopes after stellar equity run: Jaipuria

The Sensex and Nifty reached new milestones of 85,000 and 25,000, respectively, last week. In an email interview with Puneet Wadhwa, Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director of Valentis Advisors, shares that his focus remains on finding companies that fit their ‘U’s’ philosophy — undervalued, underowned, and undiscovered. Edited excerpts:

Will Indian equities outperform their emerging market (EM) peers, given current central bank policies?



After a stellar run in equities over the past few years, investors need to tone down their return expectations. At current valuations, we may see both time and price corrections, with increased volatility