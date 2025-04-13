Investors should reset return expectations: ICICI Pru AMC's Anand Shah

Donald Trump’s tariff announcements have knocked the wind out of market’s sails in the last few trading sessions. ANAND SHAH, chief investment officer — PMS and AIF Investments at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that a staggered, diversified flexicap strategy will allow investors to participate in the markets while mitigating timing risk. Edited excerpts:

Will the markets remain subdued for most of 2025 due to US tariffs and their impact?

The tariff measures announced have the potential to weaken global trade and consumption, putting pressure on both margins and volumes for export-oriented manufacturers.