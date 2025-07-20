Jane Street episode unsettled some institutional investors: Jignesh Desai

With markets now back near all-time highs, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remain cautious about valuations — particularly in the mid and smallcap segments — and about regulatory uncertainty, especially in the wake of the Jane Street matter, says Jignesh Desai, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Centrum Broking, in an email interview with Puneet Wadhwa. Edited excerpts:

What are the three biggest risks to the Indian equity markets over the next six months?

While Indian markets have entered the second half of the year with cautious optimism, I believe there’s room for a fresh high over the next six