Centrum Capital shares gain 5% as board approves ₹172.56 crore fundraise

Centrum Capital shares rose 5 per cent after its board approved a proposal to raise ₹172.56 crore through a preferential issue

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Shares of Centrum Capital rose nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company's board approved a proposal to raise ₹172.56 crore through a preferential issue.  
 
The Smallcap stock rose as much as 4.6 per cent during the day to ₹41.9 per share, the highest level since August 2024. The stock pared some gains to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹40.4 apiece, compared to a 0.21 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight day on Wednesday and currently trade at 6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Centrum Capital has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,674.53 crore.
 

Centrum Capital approves ₹173 crore fundraise 

Centrum Capital, on Tuesday, said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹172.56 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares. The company will issue up to 5.02 crore equity shares at a price of ₹34.38 per share, including a premium of ₹33.38 per share, to non-promoter investors. A total of 55 investors will participate in the issue, the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
In May, the company's board had approved a preferential issue of 7.01 crore convertible warrants to promoter group entity JBCG Advisory Services, aggregating to nearly ₹200 crore. The issue price was set at ₹28.52 per warrant, representing a 15.5 per cent discount to the prevailing market price at the time.  

About Centrum Capital

The company, a SEBI-registered Category-I merchant banker, is engaged in investment banking and offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including equity capital markets, private equity, corporate finance, project finance, and stressed asset resolution.
 
On a consolidated basis, Centrum Capital reported a net loss of ₹20.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared with a net profit of ₹1.61 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose 78.40 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,173.90 crore in Q4 of March 2025. 
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

