Let discipline and patience do the compounding, says Anup Maheshwari

Markets have become harder to read amid shifting domestic and global dynamics. Anup Maheshwari, cofounder and chief investment officer at 360 ONE Asset, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that real outperformance often comes from being right and early — not from following the herd. Edited excerpts:

Have the markets now started ignoring Donald Trump’s tariff-related threats?

Yes, to a large extent, markets have become more resilient to tariff-related noise. Investors recognise that such rhetoric often attracts attention but rarely results in lasting policy shifts or major disruptions. Consequently, markets tend to discount these threats more swiftly, especially when