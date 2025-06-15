Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street Signs: VMM, Sai Life in focus; IPO market flickers back to life

Shares of fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) may draw attention this week as the lock-up period for over half its equity

The initial public offering (IPO) market is flickering back to life, with more than half a dozen launches in the past month.

Khushboo Tiwari, Samie Modak, Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Lock-up to let-go? VMM, SLS face the great unclasp
 
Shares of fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) may draw attention this week as the lock-up period for over half its equity — valued at around $4 billion — ends on Tuesday. The company, backed by Partners Group and Kedaara Capital, listed in December through a nearly $1 billion initial public offering (IPO). VMM’s shares have since climbed nearly 60 per cent above the issue price. Early backers are reportedly sitting on 10x returns, sparking speculation from investment bankers about potential selloffs in the short term. Meanwhile, Sai Life Sciences (SLS)
