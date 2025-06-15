Street Signs: VMM, Sai Life in focus; IPO market flickers back to life

Lock-up to let-go? VMM, SLS face the great unclasp

Shares of fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) may draw attention this week as the lock-up period for over half its equity — valued at around $4 billion — ends on Tuesday. The company, backed by Partners Group and Kedaara Capital, listed in December through a nearly $1 billion initial public offering (IPO). VMM’s shares have since climbed nearly 60 per cent above the issue price. Early backers are reportedly sitting on 10x returns, sparking speculation from investment bankers about potential selloffs in the short term. Meanwhile, Sai Life Sciences (SLS)