Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Listing of MNCs, subsidiaries to remain a key theme for IPOs: Ranvir Davda

Listing of MNCs, subsidiaries to remain a key theme for IPOs: Ranvir Davda

ECM activity has rebounded sharply over the last couple of months, with significant pickup in IPOs and block deals, says Davda

Ranvir Davda, MD and Co-Head of Investment Banking, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
premium

Ranvir Davda, MD and Co-Head of Investment Banking, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic equity capital markets (ECM) have rebounded strongly after an early slowdown in 2025, with initial public offerings (IPOs) and block deals gaining momentum. In an interview with Samie Modak, Ranvir Davda, co-head of investment banking at HSBC India, discusses the robust IPO pipeline, emerging market trends, and factors driving equity market activity this year. Edited excerpts:
 
What factors led to the slowdown in ECM activity at the start of the year?
 
The period between January and March witnessed significant foreign outflows of about $13 billion across large and midcap stocks, which led to a sharp correction in the markets.
Topics : Equity capital Capital markets initial public offerings Market Interviews HSBC India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon