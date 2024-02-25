Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

March Fed pivot ruled out, May rate cut less likely: Vikram Sahu

Sahu says the US elections and Fed pivot will benefit emerging markets (EMs) this year

VIKRAM SAHU, global head of equity research at BofA Securities
Premium

VIKRAM SAHU, global head of equity research at BofA Securities

Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The tight labour market has dashed expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in March as well as May. The US central bank will start reducing rates in June, says VIKRAM SAHU, global head of equity research at BofA Securities. In an interview with Samie Modak, Sahu says the US elections and Fed pivot will benefit emerging markets (EMs) this year. Edited excerpts:

What headwinds and tailwinds are currently impacting global equities?
 
Our economics team anticipates a mild deceleration in global growth this year, followed by a gradual recovery in 2025.
We believe a hard landing in the

Also Read

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

TCS get notice from Maharashtra labour dept for employee transfer practices

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State rules against basic ethos, spirit of labour codes, finds Study

'Investors should have balanced portfolio via flexicap, multicap funds'

Valuations elevated, but earnings growth provides comfort: Anish Tawakley

The next few months are likely to see increased volatility: Shiv Sehgal

In an election year, markets typically flourish, says Arbind Maheswari

Commendable eschewal of populist schemes: Motilal Oswal Fin Services CEO

Topics : Artificial intelligence Emerging markets labour market US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon