Margin gains limited; earnings to align with top line: Anish Tawakley

Earnings growth should be robust in domestic cyclical sectors like automotive (auto), cement, capital goods, real estate, and financials. However, investors should be cautious, as these sectors are no longer cheap, says ANISH TAWAKLEY, co-chief investment officer of equity at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Pru AMC). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, Tawakley advises investors entering equities now to maintain a long-term horizon. Edited excerpts:

How do you perceive the events in the global markets in recent weeks? Is the volatility here to stay?

Market volatility is high because monetary policy (interest rate movements) is less