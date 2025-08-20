Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 05:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / MF AUM has potential to reach 50% of GDP in 20 years, says Amfi CEO

MF AUM has potential to reach 50% of GDP in 20 years, says Amfi CEO

Chalasani believes the industry body has played a pivotal role in popularising MFs and ensuring transparency and high governance standards at AMCs

Amfi Chief Executive Venkat Nageswar Chalasani
premium

Amfi Chief Executive Venkat Nageswar Chalasani

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), which has been instrumental in driving mutual fund (MF) awareness, completes 30 years this month. Amfi Chief Executive Venkat Nageswar Chalasani believes the industry body has played a pivotal role in popularising MFs and ensuring transparency and high governance standards at asset management companies (AMCs). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he says there is still more to do as the industry grows. Edited excerpts:
 
What are the key achievements of Amfi in these three decades?
 
MFs have come a long way in these years — from being a niche
Topics : Mutual Fund stock market trading Market Interviews
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon