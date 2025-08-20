MF AUM has potential to reach 50% of GDP in 20 years, says Amfi CEO

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), which has been instrumental in driving mutual fund (MF) awareness, completes 30 years this month. Amfi Chief Executive Venkat Nageswar Chalasani believes the industry body has played a pivotal role in popularising MFs and ensuring transparency and high governance standards at asset management companies (AMCs). In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he says there is still more to do as the industry grows. Edited excerpts:

What are the key achievements of Amfi in these three decades?

MFs have come a long way in these years — from being a niche