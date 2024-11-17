Midcaps often misunderstood as being too risky, says Neelesh Surana

Every bull market attracts a new group of investors unfamiliar with volatility or market downcycles. Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), shares his insights with Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview on navigating uncertain market conditions. Edited excerpts:

Has the market corrected enough for investors to start cherry-picking?

This correction should be viewed in the context of the absence of drawdowns over the past 19 months and is driven by foreign institutional investor selling due to global factors and weaker-than-expected July-September 2024-25 (FY25) quarter results. It serves as a healthy breather, and we remain constructive