More investor education about REITs is needed: Certus Capital founder

The Indian real estate sector received about $5 billion in institutional investment in the first nine months of 2024. Ashish Khandelia, founder, Certus Capital, whose team has advised on more than $1.1 billion of real estate investments, spoke about the sector's prospects, including the performance of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and the country's real estate debt investment market, through a virtual interaction with Prachi Pisal. Edited excerpts:

Indian real estate received about $5 billion in institutional investment in the first nine months of 2024. What investment trends would you like to highlight?

Domestic investors' participation has significantly increased, while