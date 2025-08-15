Motilal Oswal explains why stock market investing is about trust, not fear

Motilal Oswal, cofounder and managing director of the eponymous financial services firm, arrives promptly at the decided time of 1:30 pm at Sette Mara, a West Asian restaurant on the ninth floor of The St Regis Mumbai.

The luxury hotel, just a mile away from the sleek Motilal Oswal Tower in Lower Parel, offers a stunning view of Mumbai’s skyline, with Mukesh Ambani’s 27-storey residence, Antilia, standing prominently in the distance.

His team has cautioned us that Oswal, who was born to a Jain family, is particular about food. However, the man who greets us with a warm smile is