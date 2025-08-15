Friday, August 15, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Motilal Oswal explains why stock market investing is about trust, not fear

Motilal Oswal explains why stock market investing is about trust, not fear

Lunch with BS: Motilal Oswal MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal, cofounder and managing director of the eponymous financial services firm, arrives promptly at the decided time of 1:30 pm at Sette Mara, a West Asian restaurant on the ninth floor of The St Regis Mumbai.
 
The luxury hotel, just a mile away from the sleek Motilal Oswal Tower in Lower Parel, offers a stunning view of Mumbai’s skyline, with Mukesh Ambani’s 27-storey residence, Antilia, standing prominently in the distance.
 
His team has cautioned us that Oswal, who was born to a Jain family, is particular about food. However, the man who greets us with a warm smile is
Topics : Stock Market Lunch with BS Motilal Oswal Market Interviews
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon