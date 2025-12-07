Near-term lag, long-term leadership: India's market story endures

With the Sensex approaching its 40th anniversary, one of India’s biggest strengths has been its ability to avoid major policy missteps or government actions that could structurally erode market valuations — unlike China, which has faced such challenges until recently, says Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital Management. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Arora explains why there is no structural reason for global investors to underweight India. Edited excerpts:

India has underperformed several global markets this year. What explains this divergence?

That’s actually old news. Indian markets have begun outperforming in recent months. In the