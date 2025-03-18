Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Next significant market surprise likely to be on the upside: Mukul Kochhar

Next significant market surprise likely to be on the upside: Mukul Kochhar

Kochhar says the most reliable investment approach centres around selecting mispriced stocks and holding them for the long term

Mukul Kochhar, Head of Institutional Equities, Investec India
Premium

Mukul Kochhar, Head of Institutional Equities, Investec India

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market fall has created a favourable investment landscape, even as investor mood remains subdued, says Mukul Kochhar, head of institutional equities, Investec India. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Kochhar says the most reliable investment approach centres around selecting mispriced stocks and holding them for the long term. Edited excerpts:
 
Has the market turned attractive post the selloff?
 
When market sentiment weakens, valuations often reach more attractive levels. We recently hosted our annual promoter and founder conference, facilitating approximately 6,000 investor meetings across more than 100 companies. The prevailing mood among both companies and investors was notably subdued.
Topics : IT sector stock markets Dollar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon