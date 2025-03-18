Next significant market surprise likely to be on the upside: Mukul Kochhar

The market fall has created a favourable investment landscape, even as investor mood remains subdued, says Mukul Kochhar, head of institutional equities, Investec India. In an email interview with Samie Modak, Kochhar says the most reliable investment approach centres around selecting mispriced stocks and holding them for the long term. Edited excerpts:

Has the market turned attractive post the selloff?

When market sentiment weakens, valuations often reach more attractive levels. We recently hosted our annual promoter and founder conference, facilitating approximately 6,000 investor meetings across more than 100 companies. The prevailing mood among both companies and investors was notably subdued.