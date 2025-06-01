Not the time for concentrated bets, thematic funds: Mirae's Neelesh Surana

With the January–March 2024–25 earnings season drawing to a close, Neelesh Surana, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that they expect around 12 per cent earnings growth over the next two years, driven by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), metals, telecommunications (telecom), and a revival in consumer sectors. Discretionary segments, he believes, may rebound as interest rates fall, rural incomes improve, and the government steps in with measures such as tax cuts and the Eighth Pay Commission. Edited excerpts:

Are global markets over-optimistic about the macro outlook? How might