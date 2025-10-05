Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Past year certainly raised doubts about the bull run, says Mahesh Patil

Past year certainly raised doubts about the bull run, says Mahesh Patil

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Mahesh Patil says headwinds are easing, and the next Samvat could see equities align with economic growth

Mahesh Patil, CIO, ABSL AMC
premium

Mahesh Patil, CIO, ABSL AMC

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It’s been a testing first half of 2025–26 for Indian equity markets. Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that the outlook for the next Samvat (which marks the start of a new financial year according to the Hindu calendar) is looking more constructive, as several headwinds are slowly turning into tailwinds. Edited excerpts:
 
Do you think the bull run in Indian equities is coming to an end as they face headwinds from US tariffs, sluggish earnings, and high valuations?
 
The past year certainly raised doubts about
Topics : Market Interviews equity market Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon