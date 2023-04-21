'Q4 earnings a mixed bag, IT disappoints, but financials remain steady'

Small caps underperformed large caps last year hence they are a bit more attractive this time. But investors should prefer flexi cap schemes as they give complete control in the hands of fund managers to shift investments across market caps based on the market situation, says Anup Maheshwari, Co-Founder & CIO, IIFL Asset Management in an interview with Abhishek Kumar. Edited excerpts:
Q4 earnings have started to come in. What initial trend are you seeing?
There is no particular trend as such. The cyclicality in earnings of certain businesses makes it difficult to gauge the overall direction. Information Technology (IT), which has a 12 per cent weight in the index, has had a poor start and the sector is seeing downgrades. On the other hand, financials, which have 32 per cent weight, seem steady. They continue to see good growth and there is no concern on the asset quality side. For the overall f
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or