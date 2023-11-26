Sensex (-0.07%)
RBI likely to keep rates on hold for entire 2024, says Kaustubh Gupta

We believe US rates have peaked, and the US Federal Reserve can start easing in the second half of 2024. However, the same cannot be said for Indian policy responses

Kaustubh Gupta, co-head of fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company
Premium

Kaustubh Gupta, co-head of fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Debt funds are poised to deliver decent real returns due to a surge in bond yields, according to KAUSTUBH GUPTA, co-head of fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company. In an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, Gupta highlights that yields are likely to trend lower due to large inflows resulting from inclusion in global bond indices. Edited excerpts:

There has been some easing in bond yields in the US as well as India. Are rate cuts now closer than earlier expected?
After being behind the curve during the post-pandemic period, central bankers have finally pushed the market to price in rates to be ‘higher for longer’.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Debt Funds Bond Yields Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

