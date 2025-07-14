Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail losses in derivatives is a macroeconomic concern: Ashish Gupta

Retail losses in derivatives is a macroeconomic concern: Ashish Gupta

Sebi's measures are necessary to align the derivatives market with its underlying cash market, as the current disconnect is unsustainable

Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Mutual Fund
Ashish Gupta, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Mutual Fund

Samie Modak Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Individual investors lost over Rs 1 trillion in derivatives trading during the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), which equates to 6 per cent of household financial savings. Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer, Axis Mutual Fund, who flagged excesses in India’s options markets in his 2023 report- Gamification of Indian Equities, says abundant liquidity and inexperienced investors have turned India’s options market into a playground for global trading firms. In an interview with Samie Modak, Gupta warns that the scale of retail losses has macroeconomic implications, making some regulatory restrictions inevitable. Edited excerpts:

