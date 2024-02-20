'Investors should have balanced portfolio via flexicap, multicap funds'

The largecap space has valuation comfort but the earnings momentum is stronger in the midcap and smallcap segments, says Trideep Bhattacharya, president & chief investment officer (CIO) — equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Bhattacharya says investors should go for a balanced portfolio among large, mid and smallcap stocks. Edited excerpts:

What are the key factors that will guide the market this year?

Calendar 2024 will likely be a year of transitions. In 2023, the debate in the market was mostly around the completion of interest rate hike cycle, but this year it's