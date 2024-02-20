Sensex (    %)
                        
'Investors should have balanced portfolio via flexicap, multicap funds'

Calendar 2024 will likely be a year of transitions. In 2023, the debate in the market was mostly around the completion of interest rate hike cycle, but this year it's about elections

Trideep Bhattacharya, President & CIO – Equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Trideep Bhattacharya, President & CIO – Equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

The largecap space has valuation comfort but the earnings momentum is stronger in the midcap and smallcap segments, says Trideep Bhattacharya, president & chief investment officer (CIO) — equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Bhattacharya says investors should go for a balanced portfolio among large, mid and smallcap stocks. Edited excerpts:


What are the key factors that will guide the market this year?

Calendar 2024 will likely be a year of transitions. In 2023, the debate in the market was mostly around the completion of interest rate hike cycle, but this year it's

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

