Revenue hit looms for all brokerages: Geojit Financial Services CMD George

The flip-flop in tariffs has kept markets on edge and investors guessing. C J George, chairman and managing director at Geojit Financial Services, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that the impact of tariffs on domestic corporates is expected to be limited, owing to the strong capital raised over the past three to four years. Edited excerpts:

You are one of the largest full-service brokerages in India with nearly ₹1 trillion worth of assets under management. How are you as a brokerage, and the industry, coping with the sudden dip in trading volumes and lack of interest among traders