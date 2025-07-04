Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Risk of sharp market correction is low: Rajkumar Singhal, Quest Investment

Risk of sharp market correction is low: Rajkumar Singhal, Quest Investment

Stock market outlook: A new high in markets before the end of 2025 looks well within reach, provided earnings deliver and global stability holds, says Rajkumar Singhal, CEO, Quest Investment Advisors

Rajkumar Singhal, Quest Investment Advisors
premium

The biggest near-term trigger will likely be earnings recovery in Q1 and Q2 of FY26, says Rajkumar Singhal

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian stock markets have staged a remarkable rebound from March lows, rising nearly 15 per cent during the period. With D-Street eyeing a India-US trade deal, and corporate earnings for the June quarter, RAJKUMAR SINGHAL, CEO, Quest Investment Advisors, tells Nikita Vashisht in an email interview that an all-time high for the markets is well within reach in 2025. Edited excerpts:  

What is the bext big trigger for the markets? Will we see fresh record highs before the end of 2025?

Globally, the July 9 deadline for the expiry of US tariff concessions looms large. The US Federal
Topics : Market Interviews The Smart Investor Markets Market Outlook AIF industry PMS investors Q1 results corporate earnings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon