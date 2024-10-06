Role models like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala inspire new investors: Hiren Ved

India’s equity markets, wealth management, and asset management industries are in a golden age, highlights HIREN VED, director and chief investment officer at Alchemy Capital Management, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa. Excerpts:

What is your view on the equity market landscape?



India’s equity markets, wealth management, and asset management industries are in a golden age. For the first time in decades, the average investor is viewing equities as a serious asset class and investing their savings in the stock market.

When I entered the equity markets in 1990-91, very few people were willing to invest. The Harshad Mehta scam