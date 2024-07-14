See a possibility of Nifty hitting 28K this year: YES Securities India ED

The markets could rise another 10-12 per cent from current levels; however, there will be intermittent corrections — even after the Union Budget, predicts AMAR AMBANI, executive director at YES Securities India. In an interview with Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai, Ambani says that given the government’s robust revenue position, there won’t be any disruptive tax measures in the upcoming Budget. Edited excerpts:

The first half of 2024 has turned out to be good for the equity markets. What are the key takeaways?

Markets are performing well, extending last year’s strong performance. The momentum continues, supported by rising earnings.