Home / Markets / Interviews / Sensex growth of 10-11% in sight despite global and tariff risks: U R Bhat

Sensex growth of 10-11% in sight despite global and tariff risks: U R Bhat

Strong domestic growth and infrastructure spending could help the Sensex deliver 10-11% annual returns, barring major geopolitical shocks, says Alphaniti's U R Bhat

U R Bhat, cofounder and director of Alphaniti Fintech
U R Bhat, cofounder and director of Alphaniti Fintech

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Strong domestic growth, deeper formalisation and digitisation, and sustained infrastructure spending should continue to support markets, says U R Bhat, cofounder and director of Alphaniti Fintech. In a telephonic interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Bhat says that barring major geopolitical shocks, the Sensex could deliver low double-digit returns — around 10–11 per cent annually — despite current tariff pressures. He also reflects on how India’s markets have evolved over the past four decades. Edited excerpts: 
What is your outlook for the market in 2026? What are the headwinds and tailwinds? 
The key headwind is the 50 per cent US tariff on
