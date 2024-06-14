Small investors should refrain from participating in derivatives: NSE CEO

Amid concerns of excessive speculative activity in the futures and option (F&O) segment, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), NSE, tells Harsh Kumar in New Delhi that the concern will be to prevent potential malpractices by ensuring only sufficiently liquid companies are included. Edited excerpts.

India has surpassed $5 trillion in market capitalisation. What are the reasons behind the euphoria in the equity markets?

India defies economic theories suggesting that countries with lower per capita income cannot have robust market economies. India's success can be attributed to the trust investors have in its judiciary, Parliament,