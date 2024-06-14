Business Standard
Small investors should refrain from participating in derivatives: NSE CEO

NSE's MD & CEO suggests proposed rules will prevent potential malpractices by ensuring that only sufficiently liquid companies are included in the F&O segment

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE
Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Amid concerns of excessive speculative activity in the futures and option (F&O) segment, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), NSE, tells Harsh Kumar in New Delhi that the concern will be to prevent potential malpractices by ensuring only sufficiently liquid companies are included. Edited excerpts.

India has surpassed $5 trillion in market capitalisation. What are the reasons behind the euphoria in the equity markets?
India defies economic theories suggesting that countries with lower per capita income cannot have robust market economies. India's success can be attributed to the trust investors have in its judiciary, Parliament,
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

