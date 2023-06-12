Stay put in investment-worthy stocks for at least a year: Kisan R Choksey

With over five decades of experience in the stock market, Kisan R Choksey, chairman-founder, KRChoksey Shares and Securities, is also the trustee of the BSE and the investor protection fund of the exchange. In conversation with Puneet Wadhwa at his office in the BSE building in Mumbai, Kisanbhai, as he is fondly called, shares his mantra for investing successfully over the years and what investors should do to create wealth. Edited excerpts:
How have the investing habits changed over the decades, especially since you started investing?
Things have changed quite a bit. Companies have become more efficient, and that’s due to the technologies available now. Promoters, on their part, have started to take money out of their companies now.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or