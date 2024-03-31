Stick to planned allocation, no asset class merits going overboard: Shanker

Even as valuations in the small and midcap space have stretched, ASHISH SHANKER, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, has been advising clients to prefer largecap and flexicap funds for incremental investment. In an interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Shanker discusses how the wealth management firm is rebalancing client portfolios and scaling back small and midcap allocations to desired levels. Edited excerpts:

What is your take on the equity market as we enter the new financial year (2024-25)?



While the economy remains on a strong footing, returns from this point onward will likely be lower. With