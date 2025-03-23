The best investment opportunity remains in India: Venugopal Manghat

Falling markets have dampened sentiment among retail investors, as seen in the declining investments across equity mutual fund (MF) schemes. VENUGOPAL MANGHAT, chief investment officer for equity at HSBC MF, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that they have increased cash positions across most of their schemes over the past few months. This cash, he says, may be used to restructure portfolios or take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Edited excerpts:

After a price-wise correction, do you expect Indian stock markets to undergo a time-wise correction as well?

The Indian market has corrected significantly in the past few