Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

There appear to be no US excesses for severe contraction: Bruce Phelps

In the US market, one major challenge is high rates on short-term deposits, standing at 5 per cent, a vast improvement from 0 per cent returns that investors endured for many, many years, Phelps said

BRUCE PHELPS, managing director and head of institutional advisory & solutions at PGIM
Premium

Bruce Phelps, managing director and head of institutional advisory & solutions at PGIM

Samie Modak Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
Despite stellar returns over the past year, the US and Indian equity markets are on solid ground, buoyed by steady economic growth, according to BRUCE PHELPS, managing director and head of institutional advisory & solutions at PGIM. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, Phelps notes that while there could be more volatility ahead, the overall backdrop for equity investors remains favourable. Edited excerpts:

What factors do you believe have supported the surge in global, US, and Indian equities over the past year?
 
As we entered 2023, there was widespread certainty that a recession was imminent. Some even placed

Also Read

PGIM India forays into Rs 8-trn AIF space with Category III fund launch

SoftBank offloads 1.1% Zomato stake; PGIM MF recovers Rs 17 crore

Q2 pit stop: Promoters switch gears and enter retreat lane, shows data

Bandhan MF launches multi-asset fund with 50% equities allocation

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

'Markets started building NDA's win in general elections in December 2023'

India's valuation premium justified, can sustain if not expand: Rahul Singh

PSUs would likely outperform in the next 12 months: Manish Sonthalia

Smallcaps not in extreme bubble territory: IIFL Securities chairman & MD

Moderation in earnings growth may weigh on equities this year: Vinit Sambre

Topics : Indian equity market Indian equities equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon