Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Valuations elevated, but earnings growth provides comfort: Anish Tawakley

Tawakley expresses confidence in domestic cyclicals driving future performance

ANISH TAWAKLEY, deputy chief investment officer, equity, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Premium

ANISH TAWAKLEY, deputy chief investment officer, equity, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is poised to perform well, even in the face of a potential slowdown in the US economy, thanks to robust domestic demand fuelled by construction and homebuilding activities, according to ANISH TAWAKLEY, deputy chief investment officer, equity, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In an email exchange with Abhishek Kumar, Tawakley expresses confidence in domestic cyclicals driving future performance. Edited excerpts:

Most analysts are factoring in a slowdown in the US, even if it manages to make a soft landing. In that case, is there a risk of spillover to the Indian economy?
 
I would make two points. First, we believe

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 22.4% to Rs 244 crore

Attractive valuations make ICICI Prudential Life Insurance a long term buy

Fund Pick: ICICI Prudential All Seasons Bond leads in CAGR, strategy

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

The next few months are likely to see increased volatility: Shiv Sehgal

In an election year, markets typically flourish, says Arbind Maheswari

Commendable eschewal of populist schemes: Motilal Oswal Fin Services CEO

High starting valuations dampen equity outlook in 2024: Neelesh Surana

Upbeat on debt market amid rate cut hopes, index inclusion: Mihir Vora

Topics : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Indian Economy mutual fund sector Federal Reserve Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon