Valuations elevated, but earnings growth provides comfort: Anish Tawakley

India is poised to perform well, even in the face of a potential slowdown in the US economy, thanks to robust domestic demand fuelled by construction and homebuilding activities, according to ANISH TAWAKLEY, deputy chief investment officer, equity, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In an email exchange with Abhishek Kumar, Tawakley expresses confidence in domestic cyclicals driving future performance. Edited excerpts:

Most analysts are factoring in a slowdown in the US, even if it manages to make a soft landing. In that case, is there a risk of spillover to the Indian economy?



I would make two points. First, we believe