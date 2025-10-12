Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / We may see fewer IPOs in next Samvat: Samco Group founder & CEO Jimeet Modi

We may see fewer IPOs in next Samvat: Samco Group founder & CEO Jimeet Modi

Samco's Jimeet Modi says investors now prize fundamentals over hype - expect fewer but higher-quality IPOs as India's markets evolve into a leaner, value-driven ecosystem

Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive officer of Samco Group
premium

Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive officer of Samco Group

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Primary markets witnessed a flurry of activity in 2025. Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive officer of Samco Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that investors today are discerning, rewarding only companies with strong fundamentals, good governance, and visible growth. Edited excerpts: 
What’s your market outlook for the next Samvat? 
On a year-to-date basis, benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty have delivered single-digit returns of about 6 per cent, which looks modest compared to gold and silver, which gained 57 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively. 
Turbulent geopolitical situations, tariff threats, de-dollarisation, and sliding interest rates have
Topics : Stock Market Market Interviews Samco Market Outlook IPOs Broking firms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon