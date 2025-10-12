We may see fewer IPOs in next Samvat: Samco Group founder & CEO Jimeet Modi

Primary markets witnessed a flurry of activity in 2025. Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive officer of Samco Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that investors today are discerning, rewarding only companies with strong fundamentals, good governance, and visible growth. Edited excerpts:

What’s your market outlook for the next Samvat?

On a year-to-date basis, benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty have delivered single-digit returns of about 6 per cent, which looks modest compared to gold and silver, which gained 57 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

Turbulent geopolitical situations, tariff threats, de-dollarisation, and sliding interest rates have