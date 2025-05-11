We see India as a relatively bright spot: BlackRock Investment's Vivek Paul

Markets have clawed back some ground after Donald Trump’s tariff threats and India-Pakistan tensions rattled sentiment. London-based VIVEK PAUL, head of portfolio research at BlackRock Investment Institute, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that while gold remains a useful portfolio diversifier in the current environment, investors should weigh any major moves carefully. Edited excerpts:

Some see India as a relatively safe haven for equities. Your view?

We see India as a relative bright spot, given its limited exposure to the external trade shocks affecting other economies. Goods exports to the US account for less than 5 per cent of