We've favoured small caps since start of the year: CEO Invesco Mutual Fund

"India is currently experiencing a robust investment cycle that could persist for an extended period"

Earnings growth of 15-18% and 9,200 on Nifty possible: Taher Badshah
Premium

TAHER BADSHAH, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:09 AM IST
There are more broad-based gains in store for the markets in the years ahead, says TAHER BADSHAH, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund, in a telephonic conversation with Puneet Wadhwa. The elements required for India to experience a better economic cycle in the next five years relative to the past five years are in place, he observes. This should allow markets to compound closer to this historic rate, if not higher. Edited excerpts:

Is the Indian equity market now becoming more of a stock-specific story rather than one of across-the-board gains?

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:09 AM IST

