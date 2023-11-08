147 SME IPOs hit market this calendar, surpassing 2018 tally of 141

Over 150 initial public offerings (IPOs) by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have hit the market this calendar year. This is a record for any calendar year, surpassing the previous record of 141 in 2018. As per information available on Prime Database, a primary market tracking firm, 147 companies had successfully concluded their maiden share sales until the end of October to raise a cumulative Rs 3,727 crore. Half a dozen more have hit the market this month. So far this year, there have been 211 trading sessions for the equity markets—so this translates into one SME IPO every 1.38 days. For comparison, there have been 42 mainboard IPOs year to date.

Market players say the record number of SME IPOs this year has been fuelled by retail euphoria underpinned by encouraging post-listing performance. According to IPO portal chittorgarh.com, nearly 75 per cent of SME issues this year have listed at a premium to their issue price. Nearly 20 have more than doubled on listing day, with one gaining as much as 2.6 times on day one. About a fourth of the SME issues listed this year have gained at least 50 per cent.

“Most of the SME IPOs this year have delivered good returns. And quite a few of them have become multi-baggers. And unlike the mainboard IPOs, SME issues can hit the market within four months. And more recently, in the last month or so, the turnaround time has become much faster for the investors,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

Introduced in 2012, the SME platform is separate from the mainboard and has a different set of rules. For instance, the offer documents have to be cleared not by the market regulator Sebi but the exchanges they are listing on (both NSE and BSE have different SME platforms and companies opt to list on either one). The minimum application size for SME issues is around Rs 1 lakh compared to around Rs 15,000 for mainboard issues.

The higher ticket size for SME IPOs was to discourage small investors from participating. However, industry players said the threshold is no longer a deterrent as most investors are comfortable placing bids worth Rs 1 lakh or more.

The demand for some of the SME issues this year is indicative of the frenzy. The Rs 5.7 crore IPO of Kahan Packaging in September was subscribed 730 times, generating bids worth over Rs 4,000 crore. As per Chittorgarh, there are 10 issues that have garnered subscription between 336 times and 730 times this year.

Market players caution that one needs to be careful while investing in this space as there aren’t adequate disclosures and the governance standards could be poor.

“There are concerns about the credibility of the companies coming to list in the SME bucket. There have been instances of turnarounds a year before they came up with an issue to change the business. And it isn't easy to verify their claims. There are no proper roadshows, and they are not forthcoming when some raise concerns about their business. Investors should not apply for the sake of it because one is seeing SME issuances doing well. Investors should understand the companies they are investing in and compare the performance of the said company with the peers,” said Arun Kejriwal, Founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

Amid concerns of excessive speculative activity in this space, last month exchanges tightened the trading requirements for SME companies following a joint surveillance meeting with Sebi. Some market participants have approached the regulator seeking more tightening at the IPO stage. Sources said the Sebi has sounded off investment bankers to beef up their due diligence of SME companies that they are bringing to the market.

"The attraction to invest in small-caps is driving demand towards SME IPOs, which are easily getting subscribed. The concern is whether the right kind of diligence is done and the right kind of companies are coming in to raise money. There is no filtering mechanism as such," said Pranjal Srivastava, Partner- Investment Banking, Centrum Capital.