Airtel Payments Bank to list by September 2027, says CEO Anubrata Biswas

Airtel Payments Bank must go public by September 2027 after crossing ₹500 crore net worth; FY25 net profit rises 82.5 per cent to ₹63 crore

Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank
Ajinkya KawaleManojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Airtel Payments Bank is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of September 2027, in line with a regulatory mandate after it crossed a net worth of ₹500 crore last year, Anubrata Biswas, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), said.
 
The payments bank, which surpassed the ₹500 crore net worth mark in September 2024, is required to go public within three years of reaching that threshold.
 
“Our net worth in FY25 — September 2024 to be precise — crossed ₹500 crore. The regulatory mandate is that we must list within three years. So, September 2027 is
