Airtel Payments Bank to list by September 2027, says CEO Anubrata Biswas

Airtel Payments Bank is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of September 2027, in line with a regulatory mandate after it crossed a net worth of ₹500 crore last year, Anubrata Biswas, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), said.

The payments bank, which surpassed the ₹500 crore net worth mark in September 2024, is required to go public within three years of reaching that threshold.

“Our net worth in FY25 — September 2024 to be precise — crossed ₹500 crore. The regulatory mandate is that we must list within three years. So, September 2027 is