Juspay aims for $1 bn revenue before exploring IPO, says co-founder

Payments infrastructure major Juspay is eyeing $1 billion in revenue, driven by international expansion and a deepening presence in the Indian market, before the company considers a public listing, said Sheetal Lalwani, the firm’s co-founder and chief operating officer (COO).

This comes as the Bengaluru-based company clocked its highest-ever revenue of Rs 514 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), a 61 per cent year-on-year growth.

It reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 62 crore that year, marking its first profitable year.

Why is Juspay waiting for $1 bn revenue before an IPO?

