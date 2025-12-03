Corona Remedies bets on female hormone complex generics ahead of IPO

Corona Remedies is sharpening its global ambitions with a strategic push into female hormone complex generics, even as it gears up for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens on December 8, 2025.

What is Corona Remedies’ strategy for expanding outside India?

The India-focused pharmaceutical company has taken a 30 per cent stake in La Chandra Pharma Labs and is building a dedicated hormone manufacturing facility as part of a plan to expand into regulated and semi-regulated markets outside the US and Japan.

What are the key details of the Corona Remedies IPO?

The IPO, priced in a