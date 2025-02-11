Business Standard

EQT-backed Indira IVF confidentially files draft papers for Rs 6,500 cr IPO

Indira IVF has become the fifth company to choose the confidential filing route for its IPO, following value fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart

Sohini DasSamie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Udaipur-headquartered fertility firm Indira IVF—owned by investment firm EQT—has filed draft papers with the market regulator Sebi via the confidential filing route, sources in the know said.
 
The issue size is estimated to be around Rs 3,500 crore and will entirely consist of an offer for sale (OFS). It is learnt that the EQT component would be Rs 2,900 crore, with the balance contributed by the founders and promoters (Rs 600 crore). While multiple industry sources close to the development confirmed this, emails sent to Indira IVF and EQT remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
