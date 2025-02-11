EQT-backed Indira IVF confidentially files draft papers for Rs 6,500 cr IPO

Udaipur-headquartered fertility firm Indira IVF—owned by investment firm EQT—has filed draft papers with the market regulator Sebi via the confidential filing route, sources in the know said.

The issue size is estimated to be around Rs 3,500 crore and will entirely consist of an offer for sale (OFS). It is learnt that the EQT component would be Rs 2,900 crore, with the balance contributed by the founders and promoters (Rs 600 crore). While multiple industry sources close to the development confirmed this, emails sent to Indira IVF and EQT remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Indira IVF