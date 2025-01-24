Firms may take 2nd shot at IPO jackpot; market buoyancy spurs listing rush

Buoyancy in the primary markets has offered a tantalizing opportunity for companies that missed out on a successful initial public offering (IPO) in their first attempt. Since September last year, seven firms have refiled their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), with several more in the pipeline, according to investment bankers. This trend is driven by recent successes, with 18 companies achieving successful listings on their second attempt in the past 12 months. The raft of refilings indicates that companies are gaining more confidence due to the strong market momentum, especially