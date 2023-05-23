close

Fund-raising by Indian IPOs declining quicker than global peers in 2023

Domestic and international technology companies lead in raising investments

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
ipo
Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
The amount of money that Indian companies have raised from the stock market in 2023 has shrunk quicker than their global peers.
Indian companies raised $293.8 million in the first four months of 2023 (January-April) through initial public offers (IPOs), shows data from tracker Refinitiv, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group. An IPO is when companies raise money from the public for the first time, and after that their shares are listed on the stock exchange for trading. India’s IPO mop-up in 2023 is 80 per cent lower than the $1.5 billion raised in the corresponding period last year. Global markets have seen a 36 per cent decline.
India’s share in the amount raised globally has fallen to 0.9 per cent, averaging close to 2.9 per cent in the last five years. The share was 5.2 per cent in 2022, the highest since 2017’s 6.1 per cent (chart 1).
Topics : IPOs Indian markets Fundraising

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

