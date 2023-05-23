India’s share in the amount raised globally has fallen to 0.9 per cent, averaging close to 2.9 per cent in the last five years. The share was 5.2 per cent in 2022, the highest since 2017’s 6.1 per cent (chart 1).

Indian companies raised $293.8 million in the first four months of 2023 (January-April) through initial public offers (IPOs), shows data from tracker Refinitiv, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group. An IPO is when companies raise money from the public for the first time, and after that their shares are listed on the stock exchange for trading. India’s IPO mop-up in 2023 is 80 per cent lower than the $1.5 billion raised in the corresponding period last year. Global markets have seen a 36 per cent decline.