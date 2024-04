Fundraising via the initial public offer (IPO) route by companies could hit the Rs 1-trillion mark in fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), suggests a recent note by Pantomath Group – a mid-market investment bank.





ALSO READ: Bharti Hexacom IPO opens today: Price band, offer size, GMP, review & more In fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), 76 companies tapped into the public markets through mainboard IPOs, Pantomath said, raising nearly Rs 62,862 crore – a 21 per cent increase compared to FY23, the note said.

The average first-day gains for the stocks of companies that debuted on the exchanges in the